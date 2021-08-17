Conservation works reach completion at Tirellan Castle

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Conservation works have reached completion at Tirellan Castle in the city.

The works led by Galway City Council are being carried out as part of the ‘three castles’ project.

The remedial and conservation works focused on stabilising and repair at Tirellan Castle.

This included site clearance, repointing and consolidation of masonry walls, structural window and door repairs and new stonework which was stitched to the existing masonry walls.

Under the project, conservation works have also commenced at Merlin Castle.

It’s anticipated these will reach completion by October.

Menlo Castle has also been earmarked for enhancement works, however, they cannot be carried out until the future of the proposed Galway City Ring Road is decided.

Photo – Haran Scaffolding & Plastering Services