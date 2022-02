Galway Bay FM Newsroom- A catalogued archive of Conradh na Gaeilge will be launched at NUIG tomorrow.

The archive spans over over 600,000 pages and provides an insight into linguistic, cultural, social and political aspects of Irish history.

It will be officially unveiled by Dr Niall Comer, President, Conradh na Gaeilge; Dr John Walsh, Associate Professor of Irish at NUI Galway; and archivist Niamh Ní Charra.

The event takes place tomorrow at the NUI Galway Library at 10.30am.