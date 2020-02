Galway Bay FM news room

Catherine Connolly has been elected in Galway West – taking one of the final two seats in the constituency.

However, while this was expected to be the final count – Deputy Connolly’s surplus was so large, another count is required.

It’s expected Hildegarde Naughton will secure the seat at the expense of her party colleague, Fine Gael Junior Minister Sean Kyne

Catherine Connolly’s surplus will now be distributed for the 13th and final count in Galway West.