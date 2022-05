Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West Deputy Catherine Connolly has pressured the Tánaiste over a lack of Government progress in introducing a national strategy on gender-based and domestic violence.

Raising the matter in the Dáil, she said there’s been two previous strategies – but their implementation was uncoordinated and ineffective.

She told Leo Varadker it’s obvious why we need a new strategy – and asked him to explain where it is.