Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connolly Motor Group is creating ten new jobs in Galway as it introduces the ORA electric car brand.

The ORA “Funky Cat” is a new fully-electric vehicle from Great Wall Motors, China’s oldest car manufacturer.

There’ll be three dealers in Ireland, with Connolly Motor Group covering the West with a new purpose built showroom at Ballybrit.

Family-run Connolly Motor Group currently employs 310 full-time employees across sites in Galway, Ballina, Sligo and Letterkenny.