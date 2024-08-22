Galway Bay FM

22 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Connemara’s Kylemore Abbey to host high level Biodiversity Summer School

Share story:
Connemara’s Kylemore Abbey to host high level Biodiversity Summer School

Irish Environmental charity and land trust Green Sod Ireland is to host a high level Biodiversity Summer School at Connemara’s Kylemore Abbey next weekend.

The conference, being held in patnership with Notre Dame University, aims to promote collaboration between local conservation projects and to inform the public on biodiversity.

The two-day event will be held on Saturday and Sunday of next week and Rory McCanna of Green Sod outlines what people can expect.

Share story:

IFA Galway Chair says difficulties facing farmers particularly poignant this year

Galway Chair of the IFA, Stephen Canavan says the difficulties facing farmers are particularly poignant this year. The Farm Survey Report for 2023 shows t...

Applications sought for 'Town Centre First' teams for Oranmore, Headford and Ballinasloe

Applications are being sought for ‘Town Centre First’ teams for Oranmore, Headford and Ballinasloe. The Town Centre First is a Government poli...

Gurtymadden native Shane Dolphin to contest Galway East Fine Gael Selection Convention

Gurtymadden native Shane Dolphin is to contest next month’s Galway East Fine Gael Selection Convention for the general election. Political analysts ...

Sinn Féin to nominate Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell to the Public Accounts Committee

Sinn Féin is to nominate its Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell to the Public Accounts Committee PAC is one of the foremost Oireachtas Committees It plays a...