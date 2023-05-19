Connemara’s Kylemore Abbey to hold its first ever Past Pupils Open Day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – One of Ireland’s most famous girls boarding schools – Kylemore Abbey will hold its first ever Past Pupils Open Day from 11am tomorrow

It’s hoped that the Open Day will become an annual event in the calendar of the Past Puils Programme

2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Kylemore Abbey School, Scoil Áine.

From 1923 to 2010 Kylemore’s Benedictine nuns welcomed hundreds of girls from Connemara and from all over the world to their school

The RTE “Radharc” programme made in the 1960s about the school will be shown in Fordham Hall throughout the day.

There will be Mass with the Benedictine nuns at 12:15pm while a history talk at 3pm in the Abbey will focus on the school’s history