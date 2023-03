Students at Coláiste Cholmcille in Connemara are benefitting from free access to Studyclix learning tools.

The partnership with CWS Cleanrooms is providing students with access to Junior and Leaving Cert educational support.

Packages include past exam questions, listening comprehension audio clips and video solutions and sample answers.

Studyclix caters for more than 224,000 second-level student users and almost 30,000 teachers nationwide.