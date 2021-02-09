Connemara woman who killed her ex-boyfriend has large portion of suspended sentence reactivated

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A judge has reactivated a large portion of the suspended sentence handed down to a Connemara woman who killed her ex-boyfriend ten years ago.

38-year-old Maura Thornton, from Inverin, Co Galway, was sent back to prison after failing to comply with the terms of her release.

In 2013, Maura Thornton was handed a ten-year prison sentence for stabbing her ex-boyfriend, Kevin Joyce, to death at her home in Salthill in Galway.

The final three years were suspended.

With remission for good behaviour while in prison, she was released in June 2018; on condition she stay clean for the suspended portion of her sentence.

She was arrested in October after Mr J Paul McDermott was told she had “fallen by the wayside in terms of drug and alcohol abuse”

He agreed to give her a chance to engage with services before deciding whether she should be allowed to see out the rest of her suspended sentence in the community.

The Probation Service questioned her motivation in relation to attending a residential treatment centre.

Mr J McDermott said he didn’t feel she was committed to it and felt he was left with no option but to reactivate 22 months of her suspended sentence.