Connemara woman named County Galway Volunteer of the year

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Connemara woman Rosemary Hanley is this year’s county Galway Volunteer of the Year in the Cathaoirleach’s Community Awards.

Rosemary was named the winner at last night’s ceremony in the Connemara Coast Hotel, hosted by retiring Cathaoirleach, Seán O Tuairisg and attended by 230 people

representing community and voluntary groups.

The awards recognise and celebrate community and voluntary activity in County Galway and this year over 140 nominations were received for nine categories.

The Community Facilities Award, was won by Domestic Violence Response based in Oughterard. The group provides a telephone service, a counselling support, information and advocacy service, and raises public awareness.

The Environment Award was won by Abbey Community Development Association whose recent projects include a Pallet for Pollination Garden and a Community Hen House referred to as ‘Peckers Park’.

The Fit 4 Life group in Woodford took the Sports Award and focuses on the need for alternatives to field sports, creating an open and inclusive programme.

Winner of the Arts & Culture Award was Yeats Thoor Ballylee Development CLG in Gort, whose local volunteers have kept the attraction open despite severe flooding and offer workshop space for Arts and Cultural activities.

Moycullen Heritage won the Heritage Publication Award, for their book Ruaidhrí’s Story – How Moycullen got its name’. Children from the four local National schools took part in the creation of this illustrated tri-lingual published in Irish, English and Polish.

The award for Best Contribution to Heritage went to Fochoiste Dhumhnach na Leanbh from Paróiste An Chnoic i gCois Fharraige who restored a children’s graveyard from famine times in the grounds of an old church near the sea in Indreabhán.

Best Contribution to the Irish language went to Club na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge in An Spidéal who foster and support new arrivals to the area who wished to learn or make use of their Irish.

The winner of the Social Inclusion Award was the Mighty Oaks Arch Club in Portumna which supports families with members who have special needs with activities such as drumming classes, horse riding, and movie events.

Chief Executive of Galway County Council, Kevin Kelly announced Rosemary Hanley from Maam as Volunteer of the Year.

She has worked tirelessly for over 25 years with the Maam Women’s Group whose activities have enhanced the quality of life for many rural dwellers; for those who are isolated or new arrivals to the area.

The gala event was organised by Galway County Public Participation Unit in partnership with Galway County Council.