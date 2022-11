Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Connemara teenager has been speaking at Leinster House this afternoon about barriers to Irish language learning.

16-year-old Eimear Nic Donnchadha from Carraroe is highlighting the barriers she’s encountered in the education system as a native speaker.

She’s one of seven young people to speak at Child Talks 2022 – an event hosted by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office, to mark World Children’s Day.

Eimear spoke to us from Leinster House ahead of her speech: