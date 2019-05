Galway bay fm newsroom:

The remaining seats have been filled in the 4th count of the Connemara South Constituency.

Sitting Fianna Fail councillor Noel Thomas has retained his seat.

Tomás Ó Curraoin of Republican Sinn Fein has also been returned to the council.

While newcomers Dáithí Ó Cualáin of Fianna Fail and Green Party candidate Alastair McKinstry rounded out the seats in the area.

The first seat in the constituency was filled earlier tonight by Fine Gael candidate Padraig Mac An Iomaire.