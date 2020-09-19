Connemara South has highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connemara South has the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Galway.

The first breakdown of figures by local electoral areas show the incidence rate for the region is 56 per 100 thousand people – slightly above the national average of 53.

It’s followed by Tuam, with an incidence rate of 36, and Galway City Centre, at 26 – both well below the average, but still in the top 15 highest inicidence rates nationwide.

Despite the high figure for Connemara South, Connemara North has a rate of just 5 per 100 thousand people.

Elsewhere, Galway City East is at 19, Oranmore-Athenry is at 15, while Loughrea, Gort-Kinvara and Ballinasloe have a rate of less than 5 per 100 thousand.