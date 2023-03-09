Connemara singer to receive TG4 Gradam Ceoil Award

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Connemara singer is set to receive a TG4 Gradam Ceoil Award.

Indreabhán native Síle Denvir is a sean-nós singer, harpist and academic, whose music is influenced by the Irish language and her upbringing in the Gaeltacht.

She’s been announced as the winner of the Singer category and will receive the award at a ceremony at University Concert Hall in Limerick on Sunday, April 23rd.

The TG4 Gradam Ceoil is now in its 26th year, and is considered the Oscars of traditional music music in Ireland.