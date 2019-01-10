Connemara set to benefit from new digital hub
Written by GBFM News on 10 January 2019
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work is now underway on a new Innovation and Digital Hub in Spiddal.
[email protected] Spideál will provide a high speed broadband facility for start-up and established enterprises with a focus on the creative and digital media sector.
The development will include 25 co-working spaces, 10 private office spaces, two meeting rooms and video conferencing facilities.
Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details….