Connemara seaweed company announces significant capital investment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connemara seaweed company Arramara Teo has announced plans to significantly upgrade its processing facility.

The investment will allow the Cill Chiaráin company to expand the range of species it currently harvests.

Until now Arramara has concentrated on processing seaweed specifically used in animal feed and soil enhancement products.

The planned upgrade will make Arramara a food-grade facility and secure jobs for its current 24 employees, while also providing more opportunities for local harvesters.

That’s according to the company’s Director Jim Keogh who’s confirmed that works are expected to commence in February.

He says it’s a major boost for the firm…

