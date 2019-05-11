Connemara seafood firms share in €6m investment fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three Connemara-based seafood processing firms have been awarded €125 thousand in funding.

The allocations have been announced by Minister Michael Creed under the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Operational Programme.

The largest allocation of €100 thousand goes to the Connemara Producers Group for market development in Asia.

€18 thousand has been awarded to Michael Lydon for upgrades to his farming system – while €5 thousand will go to Breizon Teo for a project to export prawns to France.