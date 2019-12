Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been approved for six new classrooms at Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin , An Cheathrú Rua.

The Connemara school has also secured funding for one additional construction studies or prep room.

The allocation is part of a government scheme to ensure that essential classroom accommodation is available to cater for pupils.

