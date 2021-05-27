Connemara school launches social media campaign to boost pupil numbers

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Connemara school has launched a social media campaign to boost pupil numbers.

Scoil Cholmáin, Muighinis, near Carna, has a current enrollment of 18 pupils, but this will drop by half come September unless numbers are increased.

The projected drop in numbers could result in the school losing one of its two teachers, and this could have serious knock-on effects for Scoil Cholmáin, and the wider community.

That’s according to a group of parents from the school, who have launched the online campaign which includes a specially commissioned video that can be viewed on the school’s Facebook page.

Our reporter Paul Hyland has been speaking with school parent Michael Dunworth who says they need at least four more pupils to secure two teachers at the school.