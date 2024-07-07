Galway Bay FM

Connemara representatives to visit Scotland regarding bog restoration

Representatives from Connemara are to travel to Scotland soon to get a first hand experience of how bogs are being restored in the Highlands.

This visit is likely to be a forerunner for similar work in Connemara.

The bulk of the bogs in Scotland are in the Highlands. Now the Statutory body known as Nature Scotland is working on the restoration of the bog lands and a group in Connemara want to see what they are doing.

Representatives from a programme called “Dúlra” – meaning nature and the elements – will be headed for the Highlands” soon and the information they bring back is likely to be used on home ground.

“Dúlra” functions under the direction of the organisation “Forum Connemara” and its main focus is presently on controlling the rhododendron.

However, the bogs may be next.

The practical work would happen on cut away bogs where the banks still exist but are unlikely to ever be cut again.

Moulding the banks into the lower ground to spark off the natural growth of the bog land is the idea.

The objective is the absorption of more carbon emission by restoring the Connemara bogs to protect the planet.

