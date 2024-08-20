Galway Bay FM

20 August 2024

Connemara Pony Show announces postponement of events this Thursday and Friday

The Connemara Pony Show in Clifden has announced the postponement of all ridden classes on Thursday and Friday due to adverse weather conditions.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to Clifden this week for the annual festival, which showcases Connemara Ponies.

In a statement, Connemara Pony Breeders’ Society says it has taken the decision in the interest of health and safety.

Weather forecast predicts heavy rain and winds reaching up to 100km/h, and the organisation says it poses significant risks to participants, animals, and visitors.

Tomorrow’s schedule will run as planned, while Thursday and Friday’s classes will be rescheduled for Saturday September 28th at the Galway Equestrian Centre.

See below the statement from the Facebook page of Connemara Pony Breeders’ Society:

