Connemara pony gifted to Armagh farm in bid to conserve breed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Connemara pony has been gifted to a County Armagh farm as part of a North South initiative that will help conserve rare breeds.

Connemara National Park gifted the pony to Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Animal farm – in exchange for an Irish Moiled Heifer.

Tannaghmore Farm is the only farm in Ireland approved by the Rare Breed Survival Trust.

The exchange has been organised by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, under the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

Tannaghmore Farm is now commencing a breeding programme for the Connemara pony.

Meanwhile, Western Regional Manager of the NPWS, William Cormican, says Connemara National Park will use the Irish Moiled cattle for conservation grazing.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 1…