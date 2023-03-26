Connemara Pony Breeders Society begins centenary celebrations in Clifden

The Connemara Pony Breeders Society has begun its centenary celebrations with a series of events in Clifden this weekend.

The founding committee, who set up the organisation in 1923, are being honoured and two leading present day members have been inducted into the Society’s Hall of Fame.

“What sight can be more beautiful than a group of Connemara ponies?”

So stated Michael O’Malley from Ros Muc more than 100 years ago.

Michael was a leading member of the group that set up the Connemara Pony Breeders Society in 1923.

Speaking in Clifden this weekend, the current President of the Society, Dave Sheedy stated the founders planted a sapling that grew into a mighty tree and spread its branches across the world.

The pony is, probably Connemara’s best ambassador internationally 100 years later.

The Hall of Fame awards are given annually and the anniversary year is a special time.

There are two awards this year: Elizabeth Hodgins from Galway a member of the Society for the past 65 years and has bred some outstanding Connemara ponies.

Robbie Fallon from Cashel and his wife Barbara from Carraroe were Connemara emigrants to America who have been living on both sides of the Atlantic. Their ponies continue to win the biggest accolades at home and, at shows and events far from their native hills.