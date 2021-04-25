Connemara North Councillor asks for visitors to be sensible regarding parking and Covid guidelines when visiting beaches near Roundstone

print

Galway bay FM Newsroom – Fine Gael Connemara North Councillor Eileen Mannion has encouraged those who are travelling to the Dogs Bay and Gurteen Beaches near Roundstone today to enjoy the area but to be sensible when it comes to parking and adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

Large numbers of people travelling to the beaches yesterday led to traffic congestion and there were concerns that emergency services would not be able to pass if required.

Councillor Mannion pointed out that we are fortunate to have wonderful beaches in the county that we can visit at this time but it was important to plan ahead to ensure everyone enjoys the experience and that people adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines as any more setbacks to the expected re opening time frame would have a devastating effect on local businesses and their staff.