Connemara native Dr. Maitiú Ó Tuathail asked to appear before Oireachtas Health Committee

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connemara native Dr. Maitiu Ó’Tuathail has been formally asked to appear before the Oireachtas health committee to answer questions about the documents leaked to him by Leo Varadkar.

The Tánaiste says he takes sole responsibility and doesn’t blame anyone else for leaking a confidential doctors’ agreement in April 2019.

Leo Varadkar has been under continued pressure for sharing the IMO document with the former president of the National Association of General Practitioners.

In the Dáil today, Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty accused the Tánaiste of shirking the blame.

He said Leo Varadkar had not only thrown Maitiu Ó Tuathail under the bus, but had then decided to reverse over him.

Deputy Doherty added that none of the blame lies with Dr. Ó Tuathail, who was within his right as head of the NAGP to seek out the document.