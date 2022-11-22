Connemara native Deirdre Veldon appointed Irish Times group Managing director

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connemara native Deirdre Veldon has been appointed Irish Times group Managing director.

Ms Veldon has held a number of senior editorial roles at The Irish Times and has also been a member of The Irish Times DAC Board since April 2017.

The University of Galway graduate was most recently deputy editor of The Irish Times.

Deirdre Veldon takes over from Paul Mulvaney who has decided to step down from the role.

Deirdre, who is originally from Letterfrack, spent some time working as a journalist with Galway Bay fm news, before moving to Dublin.

She’s a member of the editorial advisory board of the School of Journalism at University of Galway.