Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Connemara man has been elected as the Irish representative on the board of a European Association.

Terry Keenan, Chair of FORUM Connemara, has been elected to the board the European Leader Association for Rural Development.

ELARD is an international non-profit association set up to contribute to the LEADER programme implementation in Europe.

It joins together almost 2,500 Local Action Groups from 25 countries.

Terry Keenan takes over from Jack Roche from Cork.