Connemara Lotto Plus 1 winner makes contact

Galway Bay FM newsroom- The owner of the Connemara purchased one million euro Lotto Plus 1 winning ticket has made contact with the National Lottery Office

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought on Saturday at the Costcutter shop in the village of Bealadangan.

The National Lottery HQ in Dublin has confirmed that the winner of the top prize of €1 million in Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw has made contact and arrangements are now being made for the player to claim their prize.

It’s not known at this stage if the ticket holder is one person or a syndicate.