Connemara labelled “out of touch” due to lack of bus shelters

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connemara is being labelled as “out of touch” due to the lack of bus shelters in the area.

It’s after it was revealed at a recent meeting of the Connemara area district meeting that there is only enough funding to cover two new bus shelters in the area.

It had been hoped more would be constructed, but councillors were told that bus shelters in Casla and Inverin will proceed.

Councillor, Tomás Ó Curraoin says something needs to be done to bring buses out to the area more frequently.