Connemara in “desperate” need of more electric vehicle charging points

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connemara is in desperate need of more electric vehicle charging points.

That’s according to Councillor Eileen Mannion, who raised the issue at a meeting at County Hall this week.

She said we’re trying to encourage people to embrace clean, green power – but yet we’re not putting the necessary infrastructure in place.

Councillor Tom Welby also told the meeting that a community charging point at Oughterard Community Centre had to be removed – as they couldn’t afford the cost.

Councillor Mannion says there were a lot of visitors to Connemara during the summer who had issues charging their cars.