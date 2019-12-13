Connemara Gaeltacht group calls for reintroduction of Údarás na Gaeltachta elections

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Connemara Gaeltacht group is calling on the Government to reintroduce Údarás Na Gaeltachta elections.

This week marks the 40th anniversary of the first Údarás na Gaeltachta elections in 1979, where 7 of the 13 seats on the semi-state body were filled democratically.

In 2012, however, the Government scrapped the elections to save approximately €500,000 and county councils were given the power to nominate the board.

Gaeltacht group Cumman Forbartha Chois Fharraige is spearheading a campaign to bring back the elections with the 40th anniversary in mind.

The Connemara based group has contacted various political parties ahead of next year’s general election and have received support from Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

Spokesperson for the group and Indreabhán resident Donncha O hÉallaithe says the elections provide a vital link between Gaeltacht residents and the Údarás board.

