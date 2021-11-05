Connemara Councillors reject local area budget for 2022

Galway Bay FM newsroom- Connemara Councillors have rejected their local area budget for 2022, which means all five municipals districts in Galway have now voted down their proposed budgets for next year.

The message has been consistent throughout the week – Galway County Council is so under-funded that services are beginning to buckle and the situation cannot be allowed continue.

It’s long been argued that Galway County Council is severely underfunded per capita compared to other counties, including neighbouring counties like Mayo.

The matter has repeatedly been raised in the Dáil, with Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv recently noting that Sherlock Holmes himself couldn’t crack the mystery of the long-running underfunding.

Now that Connemara Councillors have rejected their local budget, attention will turn to a full meeting of Galway County Council set to take place at the end of this month.

If councillors reject the overall local authority budget, which is worth around €38m, it could see the council dissolved.