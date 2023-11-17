Galway Bay FM

17 November 2023

Connemara councillors pass district budget for 2024

Connemara councillors have approved their provisional district budget for next year.

The budget, which stands at more than €8m, represents an increase of almost €600 thousand on last year.

But the overall county council budget is currently facing a deficit of around €10m.

That money will have to be found somewhere, or somehow, before a full budget meeting next month.

Chair of the Connemara district, Councillor Noel Thomas, says while the money allocated is never enough, they’re happy with the extra €600 thousand for Connemara next year.

