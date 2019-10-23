Connemara councillors pass budget for 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connemara area councillors have passed their budget for 2020.

The envisaged expenditure for the district will be 7.6 million euro, up 600 thousand euro on 2019.

The draft budgetary plan was presented by Head of Finance Ger Mullarkey at a special meeting today.

Road funding has increased by 9.2 percent in the new budget but it no longer includes a provision for improvement works on bridges.

The biggest drop in funding is for maintance of social Housing, with a fall of over 25 thousand euro, however, the finance head attributed this to a change in the number of houses that fall within the district.

The most hotly debated topic at the meeting was the need for more funding for the expansion and manintance of burial grounds in Connemara.

More at 4pm…