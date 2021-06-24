Connemara councillors make call for exemptions for overnight parking of caravans

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connemara county councillors have passed a resolution calling for exemptions from the standard planning regulations in regard to overnight parking for motor caravans this year.

At a meeting of the municipal district, councillors were told that planning and safety issues normally come into play when facilities for tents and caravans are developed but that the situation would be explored in view of the Covid-19 crisis.

Caravan and motor vans are now a very common sight on the roads of Connemara – a situation brought about by the Covid 19 restrictions on accommodation.

However, facilities and parking space is needed and Councillor Pádraic Mac an Iomaire said at a meeting of Connemara Councillors that the southern part of the area is badly served in this regard.

Councillor Mac an Iomaire suggested that an area at Rosaveal Harbour and parking space at the GAA pitch in Máimín in LeitirMóir could be used for such purposes.

County Council Tourism Officer, Ruth Mulhern instanced initiatives in RosMuc and at the Cashel Community Centre in Connemara.

However, she said a further look at these facilities is needed in regard to the minimum requirements.

Director of Services Michael Owens said he would explore possible exemptions but planning permission and safety measure are the basic requirements in the longer term.