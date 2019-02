Galway Bay fm newsroom – Conamara Municipal District councillors have passed a motion seeking a requirement that new waste water treatment plants have a 100 metre buffer zone around them.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Noel Thomas proposed the motion at a meeting of the local area council this week.

He said there should be a 100 metre buffer zone from the perimeter of treatment plants to the next nearest structure.

