Connemara councillors call for a meeting with Irish Water in relation to a ban on the consumption of water from public schemes.

Connemara County Councillors have called for a meeting with Irish Water in relation to a ban on the consumption of water from public schemes.

Inishbofin Island and areas depending on the Spideál supply have been affected by this issue over a number of weeks and it is claimed that Irish Water is not providing information to them.

Both Councillor Pádraig Breathnach and Eileen Mannion called for action at yesterday’s meeting of the Connemara Municipal Authority.

Our reporter Máirtín Ó Catháin suggested to Councillor Eileen Mannion that the water difficulties are down to nature and unusually fine and dry weather.