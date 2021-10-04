Connemara Councillor urges HSE to review Galway home care services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Connemara Councillor has hit out at what he has labelled as the privatisation of home care services in Galway.

New figures reveal that as of the end of August this year, 79,588 home support hours were provided by health care assistants from private operators, while just 21,164 hours were delivered by HSE home helps.

There are currently 212 people awaiting home support care across Galway city and county.

The Chief Officer of Community Healthcare West Breda Crehan Roche has stated that the shortage of health care support assistants is a national issue.

Councillor Dáithí Ó Cúaláin says he has asked the HSE to look at the home care service in the county as he has received some worrying feedback from those who are dependent on home support….