Connemara Councillor Seamus Walsh announces resignation from Fianna Fail

Connemara Councillor Seamus Walsh has announced his resignation from Fianna Fail.

He’s served with the party since the 2009 local elections, and was an independent candidate before that.

Seamus Walsh and fellow Fianna Fáil councillor Noel Thomas faced criticism from party leadership for their comments in the wake of a fire at Ross Lake House Hotel in Roscahill in December.

The premises had been ear-marked as accommodation for refugees.

Councillor Walsh is keen to stress that he will be running in the upcoming local elections – and he’s strongly considering joining Independent Ireland.

He’s been speaking to David Nevin in the last few minutes about the reasons behind his decision – and what lies ahead.

Councillor Seamus Walsh will be speaking in further detail about his decisions to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks tomorrow morning.