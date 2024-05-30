Galway Bay FM

30 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Connemara councillor says TII making “huge mistake” narrowing certain junctions on N59

Share story:
Connemara councillor says TII making “huge mistake” narrowing certain junctions on N59

Transport Infrastructure are making a huge mistake by looking to narrow certain junctions on the N59.

That’s the opinion of Independent Ireland Councillor Noel Thomas, who says TII is applying the same rules to rural junctions as to those in urban areas.

But he claims that means several junctions are set to be narrowed despite being perfectly fine as they are – including Cloonabinna, Barna Road and Oranswell Road.

Councillor Thomas says investment is always welcome – but in this case, the money could be far better spent on junctions that are genuinely dangerous.

Share story:

Demand for extra Government funding to tackle enormous waiting list for local roadworks across Galway

There’s a demand for extra Government funding to tackle an enormous waiting list for badly-needed local road improvement works across Galway. At the...

Taoiseach pledges to look at how implementation of EU law may be "strangling" Connemara

The Taoiseach has pledged to look at the reasons as to why EU laws are leading to immense difficulty in getting projects completed in Connemara. Speaking ...

Irish Rail to add extra train services between Galway and Dublin from August

Irish Rail is set to add extra train times between Galway and Dublin from August. There’ll be seven new services in both directions across the day i...

Half a million euro to be shared between city, Ballinasloe and Tuam under heritage scheme

Half a million euro in funding is being spread out across the city, Ballinasloe and Tuam under a national heritage scheme. Galway City and Ballinasloe wil...