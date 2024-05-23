23 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Connemara councillor says Green Party “flowerpot” economics damaging fabric of region

Connemara councillor says Green Party "flowerpot" economics damaging fabric of region

The Green Party’s “flowerpot” economics are seriously damaging the fabric of communities in Connemara.

That’s the opinion of Connemara Independent Ireland councillor Noel Thomas.

He claims they’ve been anti-development and anti-roads, without offering any credible alternatives.

Among his particular concerns are Green Party opposition to the Ring Road, as well as one-off rural housing.

Councillor Thomas told David Nevin environmentalists are having a very “destructive” impact on Connemara.

