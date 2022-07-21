Connemara councillor rejects regional cemeteries as a solution to Galway’s grave crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Regional cemeteries are not the solution to Galway’s grave crisis, according to Connemara Councillor Gerry King.

He says they are not practical from a distance or expense point of view, but acknowledges that a new approach to the problem is needed

Extending graveyards or providing new ones is proving to be very problematic across Galway but the most recent focus has been on Connemara

Cllr Gerry King has been discussing this concerning matter to our report Máirtín O’Cathain