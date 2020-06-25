Connemara Councillor calls for radiographer to be permanently posted to Clifden Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Connemara councillor is calling on the HSE to deploy a full time radiographer to service the X-ray unit at Clifden Community Hospital.

Fianna Fail Councillor Daithi Ó Cualáin raised concerns over the unit at a virtual meeting of the Health Forum this week.

In response to Councillor Ó Cualáin’s comments, Saolta management confirmed that the unit is serviced by a radiographer from UHG every 4 to 5 weeks and said there is no demand for full time radiographers to be deployed to Clifden.

According to HSE figures, a total of 124 examinations were conducted on 96 patients last year at the Clifden Community Hospital X-ray unit, while urgent cases are referred to UHG in Galway City.

The Fianna Fail Councillor also questioned the provision of ultrasound facilities in the Connemara town, of which there is currently none.

Cllr Ó Cualáin says there would be more of a demand for these services in Clifden and the surrounding areas if they were available and fully resourced in the first place.