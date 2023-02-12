Connemara Councillor asks that signage be erected on roads where deer are becoming a hazard to vehicle users

A Connemara Councillor is asking that safety signage be erected on certain roads where deer are becoming a serious hazard to vehicle users particularly cars.

Fianna Fail Councillor Gerry King has made the request saying that while signage will not stop the deer crossing the road at speed, it will make drivers more aware of where the danger points lie like Cleggan, Letterfrack, Recess and Maam Cross on the N59.

Councillor King said that he had been contacted on the issue by several people with three of them having their cars badly damaged recently after crashing into deer.