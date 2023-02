Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connemara South councillor, Padraig Mac an Iomaire, has been appointed to the Údarás na Gaeltachta interim board.

Councillor Mac an Iomaire is one of 7 appointed, with the remaining three places to be appointed after public competition.

The board is the regional authority responsible for the economic, social and cultural development of the Gaeltacht.

The public competition for the the remaining places closes on March 2nd.