Connemara Chamber to meet County Manager over planning

The Connemara Chamber of Commerce has specifically highlighted a number of planning permission refusals in the general Clifden and Roundstone area in its continuing engagement with Galway County Council.

These examples include applications from a teacher and a Garda that were turned down in a residential zone in Clifden town.

The Connemara Chamber of Commerce document states that it has been hoped for years that more teachers and Gardaí would settle in Clifden rather than commuting in and out.

However, the Chamber highlights two instances, in a recently published document, which shows that both a Teacher and a Garda were refused planning permission by Galway County Council in an area of the town which is zoned for residential development.

The refusal of planning permission in the Roundstone area on family lands for a business manager, who is a Connemara native who works in Connemara, is also highlighted.

Details are also included of refusals for permission to build by two other young men with long-standing family connections inside the environs of Clifden town.

The Connemara Chamber of Commerce deputation which met politicians earlier this week says that young people like those who were refused planning permission are the lifeblood of Connemara in the future.

A Chamber deputation is to discuss planning, remote employment hubs, and better road access with the County Manager and officials shortly.

