Connemara Cat selected to represent Galway at ‘Nose of Tralee’

A Connemara Cat has been selected to represent Galway at this year’s ‘Nose of Tralee’.

Organised by Petsitters Ireland, the annual event is now in its 11th year.

And it looks for the cutest, the funniest, and the most adorable animals in all 32 counties.

But only one can be the ‘Nose of Tralee’ – and voting gets underway on the Petsitters website from Thursday, August 1st.

Crystal Ní Clochartaigh is the owner of the Galway Nose, a cat called Dougie – and they’ve been into the studio to talk to David Nevin.