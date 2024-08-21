Connemara cat named runner-up in “Nose of Tralee” pet competition

A Connemara Cat has been named the runner-up at this year’s ‘Nose of Tralee’ pet festival.

Organised by Petsitters Ireland, the annual event looks for the cutest, funniest, and most adorable animals.

There were over 1,600 entries hoping to represent their county – ranging from dogs and cats to lizards, snakes and birds.

Dougie, a three legged cat from Connemara selected to represent Galway, didn’t secure the top prize – but it was the first time ever a cat was named runner-up.

This year’s ‘Nose of Tralee’ is Niko, a Rottweiler from Westmeath.