Galway Bay FM

21 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Connemara cat named runner-up in “Nose of Tralee” pet competition

Share story:
Connemara cat named runner-up in “Nose of Tralee” pet competition

A Connemara Cat has been named the runner-up at this year’s ‘Nose of Tralee’ pet festival.

Organised by Petsitters Ireland, the annual event looks for the cutest, funniest, and most adorable animals.

There were over 1,600 entries hoping to represent their county – ranging from dogs and cats to lizards, snakes and birds.

Dougie, a three legged cat from Connemara selected to represent Galway, didn’t secure the top prize – but it was the first time ever a cat was named runner-up.

This year’s ‘Nose of Tralee’ is Niko, a Rottweiler from Westmeath.

Share story:

Brunt of Galway's yellow wind and rain warning to be felt later in the night

It will be unseasonably wet and windy on the Galway and Mayo coast from now until 2.30 tomorrow morning. The Status Yellow wind and rain warning has been ...

Connemara Chamber to request urgent meeting with Connemara Pony Show organisers over cancellation of events

Connemara Chamber is to request an urgent meeting with the organisers of the Connemara Pony Show over the cancellation of events in Clifden. All ridden cl...

M&S Food now available at Applegreen on Galway's Tuam Road

M&S Food is now available at Applegreen on Tuam Road, just outside Galway City. The addition of the range in involved a significant redevelopment of t...

Claim seagulls not bothering to fly in Galway Bay due to abundance of food in city centre

There are birds in Eyre Square that’ve never seen Salthill or Galway Bay – because they’re so dependent on food sources in the city cent...