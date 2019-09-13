Connemara campaigners say ‘more work to be done’ after Canadian mining firm loses licence

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners in Connemara have given a cautious welcome to news that a Canadian mining company has lost one of its prospecting licenses.

However, they’re warning there is still much more work to do as their long-running campaign against all forms of mineral mining continues.

The now-revoked license allowed MOAG to conduct exploratory drilling in areas including Ballinahinch, Callow, Murvey and Dolan.

The firm lost the license for failing to respond to repeated requests for information from the Government – but still holds a license for the Carna area.

Meanwhile, another firm, BTU Metals Corp, is also seeking a prospecting license.

Green Party Councillor for Connemara South, Alastair McKinstry, says while MOAG losing one of its licenses is good news, much more work remains:

Meanwhile, Glor na Tuaithe spokesperson Padraic Connolly says people in the area are overjoyed. For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…