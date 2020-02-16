Connemara campaigners call on Galway West TD’s to commit to improving region

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners in Connemara have called on all 5 Galway West TD’s to commit to working on a range of issues in the region, in the wake of the General Election.

While 4 deputies were returned to the constituency, Connemara native and outgoing Fine Gael Gaeltacht Minister Sean Kyne lost out to Sinn Fein’s Mairead Farrell.

Campaigners have long argued that Connemara has been chronically ignored or underfunded by successive Governments; the condition of the N59 is a particular issue of contention.

In the aftermath of the General Election, they’ve now written to all 5 Galway West TD’s to ask for a committment to work for better infrastructure in the region.

Addressing Deputies Catherine Connolly, Eamon O’ Cuiv, Hildegarde Naughten, Noel Grealish and Mairead Farrell, they list a number of priorities they want to see worked on over the term of the next Government.

These include a full upgrade of the N59 from Galway to the Mayo border; a full survey of all regional roads in Connemara and their condition; upgrading of local piers; new bridges on the R374 and the progression of the new R336 from Galway to Screebe.

They’re also asking that the Connemara Municipal District be returned to its previous state of a single region – rather than the current split of Connemara North and Connemara South.